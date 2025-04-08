Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor run at No.3 continues as he is dismissed for 1 by Lockie Ferguson in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad faltered at No.3 yet again after being dismissed for just 1 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. The right-handed batter departed after a soft dismissal off Lockie Ferguson's bowling in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8.

Gaikwad did not have to come out to bat early in the innings after Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway led CSK to a decent start. Chasing a mammoth 220 to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, the left-handed opening pair put on 61 runs off 39 deliveries, before Glenn Maxwell dismissed Rachin Ravindra.

Despite the relatively solid foundation, the required rate had climbed up, not giving Gaikwad much room to settle down. After getting off the mark in his first delivery, he was up against Lockie Ferguson in the 8th over. The right-arm pacer, introduced into the attack to make batters uncomfortable in the middle overs, struck early into his spell.

Ferguson hit the deck hard as Gaikwad tried to make room and send it over the offside. However, he got into an awkward shape while trying to execute the shot. He was rushed for pace, and could only splice the ball off the inside half of the bat. The ball lobbed to Shashank Singh at midwicket, who claimed a comfortable catch.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Shivam Dube has come out at No.4 as the impact sub, replacing Matheesha Pathirana in the process. CSK are still finding their way in the middle overs with Devon Conway struggling to get going despite being at the crease for 10 overs. The visitors are placed at 91-2 at the halfway stage, and need 129 runs more for a win.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dismissed in single digits for the third time in IPL 2025

The CSK skipper began the season with a sublime fifty against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Since then, he has been troubled by pace bowling, after being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the matches that have followed.

Although he has two fifties to his name this season, he also has three single-digit scores to his name, including his recent dismissal against PBKS. He recorded 0 and 5 in CSK's losses to RCB and DC at home.

