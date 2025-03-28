Ruturaj Gaikwad is undone by extra bounce and perishes for a duck to Josh Hazlewood in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a four-ball duck in a steep chase during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai was the host for this encounter on Friday, March 28.

Defending 197, Josh Hazlewood provided an early breakthrough for RCB by dismissing Rahul Tripathi (5) in the second over. Ruturaj Gaikwad walked in at the number three position, fresh from a match-winning fifty in the previous game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the same venue.

However, he failed to repeat the heroics on Friday, as Josh Hazlewood's extra bounce led to his downfall. On the last ball of the second over, Ruturaj tried for a six with a pull shot against a short ball. He failed to get the desired connection and ended up offering a simple catch to the fielder near the boundary at the deep square leg region.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Rajat Patidar's half-century and decent contributions from top-order help RCB reach 196/7 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Phil Salt (32 in 16 balls) started aggressively with a flurry of boundaries, while Virat Kohli had a rare off day, playing a sedate knock of 31 (30).

Devdutt Padikkal (27) also got a start at the number three position but could not convert like the other two of his top-order peers. Rajat Patidar (51) stabilized the innings for his side and smashed a 30-ball half-century. Jitesh Sharma (12) and Tim David (22*) then chipped in with cameos in the end to finish the innings well for RCB. Their knocks took the side to a daunting total of 196 for seven.

Noor Ahmad was the pick of the CSK bowlers, scalping three wickets. During the mid-innings break, Noor reflected on his bowling performance, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"Truly grateful for the Purple Cap and hopefully I keep it till the end of the tournament. The pitch was a little different, there wasn't much turn and I wanted to bowl length deliveries. I feel lucky to have him (Dhoni) behind the stumps. The wicket looks better, we need a good start and we will chase it down. Everyone will enjoy it (getting Kohli's wicket)."

At the time of the writing, CSK reached 80/6 at the end of 12.5 overs in the chase of 197.

