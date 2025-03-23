Ryan Rickelton chops one onto the stumps for 13 on debut during CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Ryan Rickelton perished after a bright start on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23. The left-handed batter scored 13 runs off seven deliveries before being castled by Khaleel Ahmed in the powerplay.

Rickelton had a huge role to play after his opening partner Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first over. The South African opener looked in sublime touch, recording a couple of boundaries off Sam Curran's bowling in the second over with some traditional strokes.

The opener began the third over with a boundary as well off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling, and looked for an encore by attempting an expansive drive off the next delivery. However, he found the inside edge, and the ball crashed into his stumps. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

MI had roped in Rickelton for INR 1 crore at the mega auction, and he found a place in the playing XI right away after Ishan Kishan was released. The opening batter came into the IPL 2025 season in sublime form, with a dominant SA20 campaign for MI Cape Town and the 2025 Champions Trophy for South Africa.

MI losing their way in the powerplay as they lose Will Jacks after Ryan Rickelton

MI were reduced to 21-2 in the third over following Rickelton's wicket, bringing stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav out to bat. CSK changed the bowlers from both ends, with Nathan Ellis and Ravichandran Ashwin coming into the attack midway through the powerplay.

Ashwin struck straightaway on his return after a decade, dismissing Will Jacks for 11 runs in the fifth over. As of writing, MI are placed at 44-3. The Indian pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are sharing the crease in a bid to end the powerplay on a high and brace the spin onslaught in the middle overs.

