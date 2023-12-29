Sachin Tendulkar’s investment growth beats Mitchell Starc’s IPL Salary - Reports

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar reportedly made a financial windfall of ₹26.5 crore after his investments in Azad Engineering grew seven times.

The legendary cricketer had invested ₹5 crore, worth 4.3 lakh shares at ₹ 114.10 each, in a defense equipment manufacturer company in March 2023.

The value of ₹5 crore surged to approximately ₹31.55 crore. The valuation zoomed as the company was listed on the stock exchange on Thursday, December 28.

According to a report in DNA, Azad Engineering’s stocks grew 29.21 percent to ₹677.10 apiece, while the Hyderabad-based company's market valuation breached ₹4000 crore. 1.51 crore and 7.80 lakh shares were traded on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.

With this, Tendulkar’s profit margin has outpaced Mitchell Starc, who recently became the costliest player in Indian Premier League history. The Kolkata Knight Riders franchise shelled out ₹ 24.75 crore to rope in the experienced Australian pacer.

VVS Laxman, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are other notable sportspersons who have invested in Azad Engineering. The company supplies products to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the defense, aerospace, oil and gas industries.

Tendulkar has been serving as a mentor of Mumbai Indians over the last few years. His net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around ₹1350 crore.

“Well played South Africa” – Sachin Tendulkar reacts to India’s loss to Proteas in the opening Test

Sachin Tendulkar recently lauded South Africa’s bowling unit as they bundled out India twice to win the Test opener by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion.

The 50-year-old also lauded India batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for their fighting spirit. He credited Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen and David Bedingham for their performances while pointing out that even the Proteas batters struggled on the challenging track.

Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Well played South Africa! While I initially felt the South African team would’ve been unhappy after the 1st innings, their pace attack surpassed expectations and showcased remarkable skill in the 2nd innings, in spite of the pitch becoming more favorable for batting as the match progressed.”

He continued:

“From whatever I watched, India's shot selection left much to be desired. Throughout the Test, only a few batters, namely Elgar, Jansen, Bedingham, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul truly seemed at ease with the bat, navigating the conditions with technique and poise.”

The two teams will next face in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3, 2024.

