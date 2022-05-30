Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah feature in Sachin Tendulkar’s IPL 2022 best XI

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has picked his best XI of the recently concluded IPL 2022 season. The team features seven Indians and four overseas cricketers.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah were the surprise inclusions in Tendulkar's dream XI for IPL 2022.

The former MI captain picked Dhawan and Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Jos Buttler as his opening combination. While Orange Cap winner Buttler (863 runs) was the obvious choice, Dhawan had a mixed season, scoring 460 runs in 14 matches.

Explaining his decision to pick the PBKS batter, Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel:

"I would want a left-hand, right-hand combination and hence I am going to play Shikhar Dhawan. He accelerates beautifully and keeps rotating the strike."

Praising Buttler, he added:

"One need not discuss who Dhawan's opening partner would be. Jos Buttler - what a season he has had, just fabulous. When Buttler gets going, no one can match him."

The 49-year-old picked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul (616 runs) as the No. 3 batter for his 'consistency' and 'stability.'

On rather expected lines, IPL 2022's winning captain Hardik Pandya (487 runs & eight wickets) would bat at No. 4 and would lead the side as well. Speaking about Pandya the batter, Tendulkar said:

"Hardik Pandya at No. 4 has shown tremendous form this season and has played some crucial knocks. He has brute power, his bat swing is beautiful. The stability when he wants to hit the ball is really nice."

On his impressive captaincy for Gujarat Titans (GT), the India great added:

"Hardik was the standout captain this season. He was clear in his mind and proactive."

Tendulkar picked out GT batter David Miller (481 runs) for special praise, while naming him as the No. 5 batter in his IPL 2022 dream team. He commented:

"At No. 5, I would like to bring in another left-hander. It’s very important to have a left-right combination. There were a lot of contenders but I am going to play David Miller. He has shown very good form, tremendous consistency and played some crucial knocks.

"What I observed this season was, he was able to hit to all sides of the ground. It was not slogging but proper cricketing shots. It was a treat to watch."

The former India captain picked PBKS' Liam Livingstone (437 runs) at No. 6 for his ability to hit fours and sixes and his useful spin bowling. Livingstone had a strike rate of 182.08 in IPL 2022.

For the keeper-batter position, Tendulkar went for RCB's finisher Dinesh Karthik (330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33). The legend hailed the veteran cricketer for his consistency and calmness throughout the season.

Shami, Bumrah to open the bowling in Tendulkar's IPL 2022 best XI

Shifting focus to the bowlers, Tendulkar chose the Indian pair of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as his opening pacers.

The 49-year-old hailed GT's Shami (20 wickets) for his success with the ball upfront, while describing MI's Bumrah as the 'best death bowler' in the world.

Bumrah's selection is interesting since he ended the season with middling numbers - 15 wickets in 14 games.

Leg-spinners Rashid Khan (GT) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) are the two slow bowlers in Tendulkar's dream XI for IPL 2022. Explaining the selections, he concluded:

"I would have Rashid as he is a dangerous batter and, with the ball, he gets the breakthroughs in the middle overs. His success rate is very high. Chahal was the highest wicket-taker. He always thinks about outsmarting batters.

"Chahal and Rashid can bowl in tandem. If a left-hander comes in, I have the option of bowling Livingstone’s off spin."

While Chahal ended IPL 2022 with 27 wickets in 17 matches, Rashid claimed 19 wickets in 16 games but had an exceptional economy of 6.59.

Sachin Tendulkar’s IPL 2022 best XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

