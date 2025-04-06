Sai Kishore brings out aeroplane celebration after cleaning up Heinrich Klaasen in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans' (GT) left-arm spinner Sai Kishore got the better of SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) swashbuckling batter Heinrich Klaasen in the IPL 2025 clash. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, hosted the match on Sunday, April 6. The bowler celebrated the wicket with an aeroplane celebration.

Klaasen's dismissal came in the 14th over of the SRH innings after the side were asked to bat first by GT. The South African keeper-batter hit a four followed by a double.

Kishore enjoyed the last laugh in the contest, getting rid of Klaasen on the penultimate ball. The batter went on the back foot and attempted to play the pull shot. He couldn't get any connection and the ball crashed into the leg stump.

Klaasen scored 27 runs off 19 balls before losing his wicket. The crafty spinner seemed elated with the breakthrough and brought out the aeroplane celebration.

Here's a video of the wicket and Sai Kishore's celebration:

Klaasen walked out to bat when SRH were reeling at 50/3 in 7.2 overs. He did a decent job for his team under pressure, forming an important 50-run stand for the fourth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Sai Kishore bowled a fantastic spell in SRH vs GT encounter

Sai Kishore has been in stunning form in IPL 2025. He continued his impressive run by delivering an impactful bowling performance against SRH on Sunday. The 28-year-old conceded just 24 runs from his four overs and bagged two wickets.

Both of Kishore's wickets were of well-set batters. After sending Heinrich Klaasen back in the 14th over, he struck again by dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy on 31 runs (34 balls) in his subsequent over.

He dented SRH's chances of registering an imposing total by claiming two crucial wickets in quick succession at an important juncture. The spinner is GT's leading wicket-taker this season, picking up eight wickets across four matches at an economy rate of 7.06.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the GT bowlers in the clash, recording spectacular figures of 4-0-17-4. SRH finished at 152/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins' explosive cameo of 22* in nine balls helped the side reach a fighting total.

