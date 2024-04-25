"Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' chase in IPL 2024 loss to Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra has lauded Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan for being the epitome of consistency in IPL 2024.

The Delhi Capitals set the Titans a 225-run target in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. Although Sudharsan smashed a 39-ball 65, the visitors were restricted to 220/8 and lost the game by four runs.

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Wriddhiman Saha and Sudharsan for keeping their side in the game after Shubman Gill's early dismissal.

"Shubman Gill got out once again. Shubman Gill vs Anrich Nortje - it's not a good story. If the captain goes, we are repeatedly saying that the batting does not have that much depth. However, Wriddhiman Saha played a courageous knock this time. Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency," he said (6:20).

The former India opener was particularly appreciative of the Gujarat Titans southpaw's strokeplay against both spin and pace.

"He is playing extremely well. He plays spin well because he plays a lot of shots off the back foot. His interception points were far apart. If you delay the shot, you can play late. If you hit early, you can play towards cover. He has got that game, both on the off and leg side. He pierces the gaps against fast bowling and plays with a straight bat," Chopra explained.

Sudharsan struck seven fours and two sixes during his 65-run knock. He added 82 runs for the second wicket with Saha (39 off 25) after Gill was dismissed for six in the second over.

"If he had played till the end, he would have won the match" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' David Miller

David Miller smashed 55 runs off just 23 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also appreciated David Miller for taking the Gujarat Titans to the doorsteps of victory.

"Saha got out and Sai Sudharsan also got out after some time. Then came David Miller. Mr Miller, Mr thriller. His numbers are very good in run chases. If he had played till the end, he would have won the match. The way he was hitting and how close he had gotten them, he would have actually won the match," he said (7:25).

The renowned commentator added that Rashid Khan almost took the Titans to an unlikely win after Miller's dismissal.

"However, he got out. Even in the last over, it seemed like the runs would be scored. Mukesh Kumar was bowling that over and Rashid Khan was in front of him. Rashid Khan almost pulled off another heist because he had already done that in Rajasthan. You came so close, so near yet so far. That's been their story," Chopra observed.

Rashid scored an unbeaten 21 off 11 deliveries. He smoked successive fours off the first two balls and a six off the penultimate delivery when the Titans needed 19 off the final over but couldn't take his team over the line.

