Sai Sudharsan perishes for 36 as he pulls one from Kuldeep Yadav straight to deep midwicket in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Apr 19, 2025 19:05 IST
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Sai Sudharsan for 36 (Image via X-@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form by dismissing Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan in his very first over during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match is being played on Saturday, April 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The breakthrough came on the third ball of the eighth over. Kuldeep delivered a short-of-length leg-break, and Sudharsan rocked back to pull. He connected well but hit it flat and straight to deep midwicket, where Tristan Stubbs held on to a sharp catch. The southpaw scored 36 off 21 deliveries, striking five fours and a six. His dismissal left GT at 74/2 after 7.3 overs.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Chasing 204, the Titans got off to a shaky start as captain Shubman Gill was run out for seven off five balls. However, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler responded aggressively, adding 60 runs off 35 balls for the second wicket.

Sudharsan made 36 before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. At the time of writing, the hosts were 98/2 after 11 overs, with Buttler (45) and Sherfane Rutherford (9) at the crease.

A collective batting effort helps Delhi go past 200 in their clash against GT

After being put in to bat, Abishek Porel gave Delhi Capitals (DC) an aggressive start but was dismissed for 18 off just nine balls. KL Rahul and Karun Nair then stitched together a quick 35-run partnership for the second wicket off 18 deliveries before the former fell for 28 off 14 in the fifth over, dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

The pacer struck again in the ninth over, removing the well-set Nair for 31 off 18 balls. In the middle order, Axar Patel (39 off 32), Tristan Stubbs (31 off 21), and Ashutosh Sharma (37 off 19) made valuable contributions, helping DC post a competitive total of 203/8 in their 20 overs. Prasidh was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, finishing with impressive figures of 4/41.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
