"Salaam Rocky Bhai" - Dinesh Karthik poses with KGF star Yash

Dinesh Karthik was recently spotted hanging out with KGF fame actor Yash at a party. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter took to social media to give fans a glimpse of his meeting with the popular movie star.

Karthik posted a photograph with Yash on his official Instagram account on Friday, February 24. The seasoned cricketer used lines from the title song of KGF's first part to caption the post.

"Salaam Rocky Bhai."

Meanwhile, both Karthik and Yash's followers gave the photograph a big thumbs up, showering it with likes and comments. The picture has since gone viral on social media as fans were delighted to see the two stars in one frame.

Dinesh Karthik lights up the DY Patil T20 tournament with a scintillating knock

Dinesh Karthik is part of the broadcasting team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. After completing his commentary duties in the first two fixtures, he was seen in action in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai.

Playing for DY Patil Group B, Karthik showcased tremendous form during the team's fixture against RBI on Tuesday, February 21. The dynamic batter remained unbeaten on 75 off just 38 deliveries, helping his side post an impressive total of 186.

DY Patil Group B ultimately secured a 26-run victory in the encounter. However, Karthik failed in the subsequent quarter-final match against Jain Irrigation, managing just two runs before being dismissed.

Karthik's form will be key for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He thrived in the finisher's role for the team in the previous edition, amassing 330 runs from 16 matches at a fantastic strike rate of 183.33.

His batting exploits in IPL 2022 helped him make a comeback into India's T20I team. While he played some impactful knocks for the Men in Blue, he has remained absent from the side since India's semi-final exit from last year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, and Sonu Yadav.

