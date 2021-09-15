''Hopefully, Samson can prove himself before his time runs out''- Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently opened up about Kerala and Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson’s failure to translate his talent into consistent performances at the top level.

According to Butt, while some players tend to dazzle at the franchise or domestic level, they flatter to deceive when they reach the top. Others, though, tend to lift their game on the big stage.

Samson has failed to grab his chances at the international level despite proving his prowess in the IPL. Speaking about the same on his YouTube channel, Butt opined:

"Some players are great at domestic and franchise level, but are not able to translate those performances on the big stage. Others are decent in domestic cricket, but lift their game on the big stage.’’

Samson has been one of the top performers in the Indian Premier League for the last few years, but consistency has never been his forte. That has especially been the case when he has turned up for Team India.

He had a good opportunity to nail his place in the T20 World Cup squad during the Sri Lanka tour back in July. But he failed miserably against the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Hasaranga is just too good in T20, strikes in the first ball as Samson dismissed for 27 from 20. It was a very good start from Sanju. #INDvSL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2021

Subsequently, Ishan Kishan was picked as the backup wicketkeeper to Rishabh Pant for the quadrennial event.

"He must be working really hard amid enormous pressure" - Salman Butt on Sanju Samson

There have been a plethora of instances in the past where cricketers flattered to deceive at the international level despite dominating in domestic cricket.

The most pertinent example is former England batsman Graeme Hick. He plundered runs for fun on the County circuit, but was never able to replicate the same at the international level. According to Butt, while some players tend to raise their game when they reach the top, others fail due to a lack of temperament.

However, the former Pakistan opener reckoned Samson could be working 'really hard' amid relentless pressure. He admitted that it is not easy to break into the current Indian team. But the former player is hopeful that the Kerala stumper will prove himself in due course, saying:

"At times, adaptability plays a key role. Some players are made for the big stage, while some players do not have the temperament to succeed at the top level. So, it's all about luck and temperament. He must be working really hard amid enormous pressure, as it's not easy to break into the current Indian team. Hopefully, Samson can prove himself before his time runs out.’’

Samson will captain Rajasthan Royals in the second leg of IPL 2021. He will hope to lead the side from the front with the bat. The right-hander has had a brilliant campaign thus far, scoring 277 runs in seven innings at an average of 46.16 and a strike rate of 145.78, including a century.

