Sanjana Ganesan posts adorable picture with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed a sushi date with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, ahead of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) upcoming IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). His previous appearance on the field was on Thursday, May 1, when MI beat Rajasthan Royals comprehensively by 100 runs in Jaipur. He delivered a magnificent spell of 4-0-15-2 in that game, leading his team's bowling attack from the front.

Amid a five-day break ahead of the next match, Bumrah spent some quality time with his family. His better half, Sanjana Ganesan, posted an adorable photo on her official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of their activities off the field.

mom & dad sushi date 🍣

"He's maybe the best bowler, fast bowler of all time"- Adam Gilchrist on Jasprit Bumrah amid IPL 2025

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist recently heaped massive praise on Jasprit Bumrah and called him the best fast bowler of all time, following the Indian pacer's sensational performances across formats in different conditions over a long period. Speaking to Cricbuzz on the matter, Gilchrist said (via Hindustan Times):

"He's maybe the best bowler, fast bowler of all time. When you start stacking up the statistics and the varying conditions that he has to go out and execute those skills in, I guess you look at Sir Donald Bradman's numbers compared to his peers and he's just so far ahead."

The legendary wicket-keeper batter elaborated:

"So I think Bumrah is sort of in that category across all the different variations that you get in conditions and pitches that you've got to bowl on. He's significantly further ahead than the peers around him, so that tells you we are truly watching greatness."

Jasprit Bumrah missed the first four matches of MI in IPL 2025 as he was recovering from a back injury. However, he made an instant impact after returning as he picked up 11 wickets in seven matches and has played a crucial role in the team's ongoing six-match winning streak.

