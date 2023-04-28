"Sanju had more than 5 bowling options for the first time and he also got stuck" - Aakash Chopra questions Sanju Samson's captaincy in RR's win vs CSK

Aakash Chopra feels Sanju Samson failed to utilize his bowling resources effectively during the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2023 win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Royals set a 203-run target for CSK after opting to bat first in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27. Their bowlers then restricted the four-time champions to 170/6 to help their team register a 32-run win and move atop the IPL 2023 points table.

Reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Adam Zampa for his three-wicket haul. However, he questioned Sanju Samson for not giving him his full quota of overs, explaining:

"They played Adam Zampa, who picked up three wickets, the most important of which was Devon Conway, and then he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and picked up another wicket later. Zampa bowled only three overs, which was slightly surprising.

"Sanju had more than five bowling options for the first time and he also got stuck."

Chopra pointed out that Jason Holder, who was extremely expensive, bowled his entire quota of four overs, elaborating:

"There was some miscalculation that he didn't get Zampa to bowl his full quota of overs. Jason Holder conceded nearly 50 runs in his four overs but he was bowled his entire quota.

"The other two fast bowlers - Sandeep Sharma and Kuldip Yadav - seven overs between them, six an over. Both bowled extremely well."

Zampa registered figures of 3/22 in his three overs, with Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali being his victims. On the flip side, Holder went wicketless and conceded 49 runs in his four-over spell.

"They were very important wickets" - Aakash Chopra on R Ashwin's dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu

R Ashwin returned figures of 2/35 in his four overs. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Ravichandran Ashwin for striking two crucial blows, observing:

"Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets in an over. He first dismissed Ajinkya Rahane one more time, he has dismissed him many times and did so once more. Then Ambati Rayudu came in as the 'Impact Player' but couldn't make an impact.

"They were very important wickets. They pegged them (CSK) back suddenly."

However, the reputed commentator was taken aback by Yuzvendra Chahal's failure to pick up a wicket, saying:

"Interestingly, Yuzi Chahal didn't get a single wicket. It was slightly surprising as he should get wickets on this pitch and this ground but his record is extremely ordinary on this ground."

Chahal bowled only two overs on Thursday and was taken for 21 runs.

Chopra concluded by praising Shivam Dube for playing another phenomenal knock. The left-handed batter smoked 52 runs off 33 balls but couldn't take CSK across the line.

