"Sanju might want to bat at No. 3" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 clash vs CSK

Aakash Chopra feels Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson might want to bat at No. 3 in their IPL 2023 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two sides will square off in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27. While a win for MS Dhoni and Co. will help them consolidate their top spot in the IPL 2023 points table, the home team will displace them from first position in case of a reversal.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Sanju Samson might want to bat at No. 3 for the Rajasthan Royals, reasoning:

"When I look towards Rajasthan, I feel one thing - Sanju might want to bat at No. 3 because he hasn't benefitted himself since he has gone to No. 4, and if you don't benefit yourself, you don't benefit the team as well."

While acknowledging that Devdutt Padikkal is also not best suited to bat at No. 4, the former Indian opener pointed out that Samson could be a bigger match-winner at No. 3, stating:

"Devdutt Padikkal also gets stuck if he goes at No. 4. But what's the toss-up? Can Devdutt win the match alone if he plays very well - maybe yes, maybe not. Can Sanju win the match alone if he plays very well - yes, yes, yes. So I feel if a wicket does not fall in the first six-seven overs, Sanju will be batting at No. 3."

Padikkal scored a 34-ball 52 while batting at No. 3 in the Rajasthan Royals' last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, his knock couldn't take his side across the line as Virat Kohli and Co. registered a seven-run win.

"Get Dhruv Jurel to bat slightly up the order" - Aakash Chopra on the other changes the Rajasthan Royals could make

Dhruv Jurel smashed an unbeaten 34 off 16 balls against RCB. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While urging the Rajasthan Royals to elevate Dhruv Jurel in the batting order, Aakash Chopra reckons either Jason Holder or Trent Boult might not be seen in action against CSK, saying:

"Get Dhruv Jurel to bat slightly up the order because the guy is batting very well. Please promote him up the order if wickets haven't fallen. You might not see either Holder or Boult playing here."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the inaugural IPL champions might field Adam Zampa as a third spinner in their bowling attack, reasoning:

"They played Adam Zampa the last time as well based on the match-ups. So we might see him playing here as well. There is a strong possibility because it is a big ground and you buy players like Zampa for such match-ups only. You will not play three spinners if you don't play them here."

Zampa was introduced as the 'Impact Player' in the Rajasthan Royals' away clash against the Chennai Super Kings. The Australian leg-spinner did not have a great time, returning figures of 1/43 in his four overs, with Ravichandran Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) proving more effective.

