Sanju Samson dismissed by former teammate after a well-made 41 in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson's fighting knock of 41 runs off 28 deliveries came to an end at the hands of Prasidh Krishna in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The right-arm pacer struck at the right time for his franchise at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

Samson was waging a lone battle as the rest of the RR batters perished without an impression during the run chase. Reduced to 68-4 in the eighth over, Shimron Hetmyer joined the RR skipper at the crease as the target of 218 threatened to be too steep.

The pair kept RR alive in the run chase with their spirited scoring, but the required rate continued to be a challenge. The visitors got some momentum under their belt after scoring 41 runs in three overs after the ninth over. Gill brought back Prashid Krishna into the attack, who had bowled only a single over in the powerplay in the contest.

The right-arm pacer, who played under Sanju Samson in the previous IPL cycle, got the better of him in the second delivery of the over. Using his tall frame, Krishna hit the deck hard, giving the batter some room to operate.

Samson tried to guide the ball down to third man, but could not keep it down. Sai Kishore took a composed catch to take GT one more step closer to the win. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Samson's 28-ball 41 comprised four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 146.43. His dismissal leaves RR at 116-5 in the 13th over.

RR crumbling in the run chase after losing Sanju Samson and Shubham Dubey in quick succession

RR need a miracle and a half to pull off a historic chase. Their innings collapsed even further as Rashid Khan trapped Shubham Dubey LBW for just 1 run the over after Samson's departure.

Shimron Hetmyer is still swinging away as the last recognized batter for RR. Jofra Archer has joined him at the crease, with the score reading 127-6 after 14 overs. RR need 91 runs off 36 deliveries to keep their winning streak alive.

