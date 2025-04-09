Sanju Samson's smart review ends Jos Buttler's innings on 36 in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson's timely DRS referral sent Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler back to the pavilion for 36 during the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The right-handed batter was trapped LBW by spinner Maheesh Theekshana, but was spared by the on-field umpire initially at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

Jos Buttler, who came in early at the crease after Shubman Gill's dismissal, forged a solid partnership with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket. The pair were putting on a platform having survived the remainder of the powerplay, and beginning to get a move on in the middle overs.

The England international had scored two boundaries in Theekshana's first over after the fielding restrictions were lifted, and was up against him once again during the 10th over. After GT scored six runs off the first five deliveries, the Sri Lankan spinner looked to close the over on a high.

Theekshana bowled on a length and got the ball to skid through in trademark fashion. Buttler rocked back for the pull, but was rushed as the ball arrived faster and lower than he anticipated. The batter missed contact altogether with the ball and was rapped on the pads.

Despite a vocal appeal by RR led by both the bowler and wicket-keeper, the on-field umpire remained unmoved. After a brief discussion, Samson decided to opt for a review. Ball tracking showed three reds, ending Buttler's stay at the crease. Have a look at the dismissal right here.

Buttler scored 36 runs off 25 deliveries, including five fours at a strike rate of 144. He oversaw a crucial phase in the powerplay when Jofra Archer was running rampant. His innings also helped set a decent platform for the well-set Sai Sudharsan and the rest of the batters to capitalise on.

GT setting up for a big finish through the middle order after Jos Buttler's dismissal

RR got the breakthrough at the right time as their control over the innings was slowly fading away. But, they still have a long way to go before they can claw their way back into the contest.

GT were placed at 94-2 at the halfway mark following Buttler's departure. Shahrukh Khan has come in at No.4, and has settled in with a few big hits as Sudharsan continues to play the long game from the other end.

As of writing, GT are placed at 124-2 after 13 overs, with Theekshana all set to bowl the third over of his spell.

