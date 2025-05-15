Sanju Samson strikes clean blows as he hits RR nets in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was recently seen practicing in the nets in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2025 resumption. The season was halted on May 9, but after an eight-day suspension, it is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

Ad

Sanju Samson was seen batting in the nets as the Rajasthan Royals began their training ahead of the restart. The right-hander struck some clean blows, with head coach Rahul Dravid looking on from behind. Samson played a variety of shots during his nets session, including the traditional shots and the big hits, visibly in solid touch with the bat.

Watch the video posted by the Rajasthan Royals on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle below -

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rajasthan Royals are set to restart their IPL 2025 campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. They are placed ninth in the table with three wins and six points from 12 games, already eliminated from the playoff race.

A look at Sanju Samson's IPL 2025 campaign for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's absence for a large part of the IPL 2025 season has apparently affected their campaign this year. He played the first few games as an Impact Player due to his finger injury, as he was not cleared to keep wickets.

Ad

While he did return as captain, it was not for long, as injury ruled him out of action again, with Riyan Parag taking over the leadership role. Samson remained with the squad, though, and was seen hitting the nets ahead of the resumption, where he appeared fit.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will play the two games remaining for Rajasthan. The right-hander has played just seven matches this season and scored 224 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike-rate of 143.58. He also has one half-century to his name.

After PBKS, RR will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league match on Tuesday, May 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More