"Sanju Shunya son" - Top 10 funny memes as RR reach 175/8 vs CSK in IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) managed to reach 175/8 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first innings of the 17th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday (April 12) in Chennai.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first, as the dew factor might come into play in the second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) hit a couple of boundaries to get RR going at the start of the innings. However, he perished in the second over while trying to hit a big shot against Tushar Deshpande.

RR team management promoted Devdutt Padikkal (38) to the number 3 position in this contest. He came in and displayed aggressive intent by smashing a couple of boundaries against Maheesh Theekshana and the pacers.

Jos Buttler looked in his usual touch at the other end as RR's score went ahead at a brisk pace. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) stalled their march with a magnificent 2-wicket over, dismissing Padikkal and Sanju Samson (0).

Rajasthan lost momentum after that as Chennai bowlers slipped in a couple of quiet overs against Ravichandran Ashwin and Buttler. Ashwin broke the shackles and hit two sixes against Akash Singh in the 15th over before perishing on the final ball of the same over.

Jos Buttler also departed soon after reaching his half-century. Shimron Hetmyer (30* off 18 balls) took RR to 175/8 with a cameo in the death overs. Buttler reflected on the first innings at the mid-innings break, saying:

"I think it started off as a really good wicket but it slowed down. Jadeja got some turn and took wickets which set us back. It is a good score but it will come down to the dew and how the wicket plays in the second innings. I think the powerplay, you are always trying to take advantage of that."

"Just because we lost a few wickets, I had to extend a partnership and take it deeper. It is disappointing to get out in the death. But we got a good score. We have Ashwin, Chahal and Zampa. We had a really good success with our spinners and traditionally it is a pretty good venue for spin."

Fans react after Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer take RR to 175/8 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between CSK and RR on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



Back to back Ducks for him, trying hard to match the level of Surya Kumar Yadav 🥵 #CSKvRR Captain Sanju Samson carrying his international form in IPL?🤔Back to back Ducks for him, trying hard to match the level of Surya Kumar Yadav Captain Sanju Samson carrying his international form in IPL?🤔Back to back Ducks for him, trying hard to match the level of Surya Kumar Yadav🔥🥵 #CSKvRR https://t.co/1gnSjaLxzg

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Sanju Samson After Performing in Starting 2-3 matches of IPL

Sanju Samson After Performing in Starting 2-3 matches of IPLhttps://t.co/YGjNi1GEBv

Poll : 0 votes