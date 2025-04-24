Sara Tendulkar wishes Sachin on 52nd birthday with heartfelt note and childhood images [In Pictures]

Sara Tendulkar wished her father and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on his 52nd birthday. She put up a heartfelt note and childhood images to wish her father.

Sara posted pictures of herself with Sachin Tendulkar on her official Instagram handle. The post also included adorable pictures of herself with her father from her childhood. The last picture of the post was one which also has her brother and cricketer Arjun Tendulkar from their childhood days.

In the heartfelt note, she mentioned that Sachin taught her to be fearless but to respect everyone at the same time. She also recalled how Sachin carried her on his shoulders despite a fractured arm, of which she has also posted a picture.

"To the man who taught me not to fear anyone, but to respect everyone🙏🏻, the man who carried me despite his fractured arm (and the never-ending list of other injuries)💪🏻, the man who continues to photobomb my shoots👻 and most importantly, the man who taught me that it’s important to have fun, laugh a lot and enjoy life!🕺🏻Happy Birthday Babaaaaa 💕👑," she wrote in her post wishing Sachin.

Below is the post with the heartfelt birthday wish and the adorable pictures:

Sachin and Sara Tendulkar spotted in Meghalaya

Sachin and his daughter Sara Tendulkar were recently spotted in Meghalaya. As a part of a project under the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation with the Government of Meghalaya, they worked together for the welfare of young children.

Sachin even posted pictures of the same on his Instagram handle. His daughter Sara Tendulkar can also be seen interacting with children during their visit to Meghalaya.

Below are the pictures from the same, posted by Sachin on his Instagram handle:

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar, who is a part of the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, is yet to play a game this year. He was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh during the mega auctions.

Mumbai have already played nine games this season and Arjun has not been given an opportunity to feature in a single match yet. They have five league stage games remaining.

