"Sasural mein damad koi kaam nhi krta" - Fans react to Glenn Maxwell's flop show in RR vs RCB Eliminator of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was dismissed cheaply in the team's IPL 2024 Eliminator clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The swashbuckling batter bagged a golden duck in the knockout fixture.

Maxwell has been under the scanner for his flop show this season. He had a chance to turn things around by making a significant impact in the all-important Eliminator. However, the Australian player was back in the hut without even getting off the mark.

Maxwell walked out to bat in the 13th over. He perished on the first ball while trying to hit a lofted shot and ended up hitting straight to Dhruv Jurel at long-on.

Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media to troll Glenn Maxwell. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many RCB supporters slammed Glenn Maxwell for his poor shot selection and trying to go for the big hit right from the first ball.

"What a pathetic shot selection Maxwell at this stage of the game." wrote a fan.

"What a poor, poor season for Glenn Maxwell. What was the need for this shot on the first ball against Ashwin?" commented another.

"Words can’t describe what shot was that from Maxwell.. poor game awareness. Am sure the coach is fuming right now." chimed in former cricketer Hemang Badani.

Maxwell has had a horrible run as a batter in IPL 2024. He has scored just 52 runs across nine innings at an average of 5.77.

Ravichandran Ashwin put RR in a commanding position by dismissing Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive deliveries

In the 13th over of the RCB innings, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two crucial breakthroughs to put RR on top. The well-set Cameron Green was his first victim.

Green lost his wicket to a carrom ball. He tried to play a lofted shot but was caught by Rovman Powell at extra cover. The 24-year-old scored 27 off 21 before departing.

To make matters worse for Bengaluru, Maxwell was dismissed on the very next ball. Ashwin bowled a brilliant spell in the must-win contest, registering figures of 4-0-19-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback