“SAY NO TO CRICKET!!!!” - Former RCB cricketer slams India vs Pakistan bilaterals after Pahalgam attack during IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Shreevats Goswami has expressed his outrage following the Pahalgam attack amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The former cricketer slammed the expectations of bilateral cricket being played between India and Pakistan.

The Times of India reported that nearly 28 tourists were killed during the attack, apart from several being wounded in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam. Shreevats Goswami put a long post on his official X (Twitter) handle, pouring out his frustration and devastation.

Goswami called for never playing cricket with Pakistan, neither in the present nor future.

"SAY NO TO CRICKET !!!! And this is exactly what I say - you don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever," he wrote in his post.

He also slammed those who had stated that sport should be above politics when the BCCI and Indian government had refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Below is the complete post from Shreevats Goswami on his X account following the Pahalgam attack amid the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league -

Shreevats Goswami requests all Indian players to wear black armbands for a week amid ongoing IPL 2025 season

The BCCI announced that players and umpires will wear black armbands during the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, April 23.

A minute's silence will also be observed before the start of the match to pay tribute. Further, there will be no cheerleaders and fireworks during the game.

Shreevats Goswami, in another post on his X handle, requested all Indian players to wear black armbands in the IPL for at least a week to spread awareness and show solidarity.

"Requesting all Indian players in the IPL to wear a black armband this week atleast. In memory of the innocent lives lost in Kashmir. Play the game. But let the world watching know. Cricket reaches millions across borders — this small gesture can spread awareness and show solidarity. It’s the least we can do. Thank you. #IPL #Kashmir," his tweet read.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More