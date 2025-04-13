"Self Goal" - Aakash Chopra's blunt statement on Hyderabad pitch citing SRH's loss to GT in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium curators for their inconsistent pitch preparation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The venue boasted a run fest when the Orange Army defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS), accumulating a total of 492 runs in less than 40 overs on Saturday, April 12.

However, in SRH's previous home game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 6, the pitch behaved in a completely different manner. On that occasion, when SRH desperately needed their batters in form to overturn a losing streak, the curators prepared a sluggish track.

The SRH inevitably struggled against an in-form GT bowling unit. The hosts could only post 152-8 after being put into bat first as Mohammed Siraj picked up figures of 4-17. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore were also able to have an impact as none of the batters looked comfortable.

The pitch was arguably tailor-made for GT as their technical batters took their time to comfortably assess the target and continue their winning run.

"After seeing what we saw on Day-2 of the IPL (SRHvRR game) and then again today….you wonder how on earth the curator decided to dish out a sluggish pitch for their home-game vs GT. Self Goal," Aakash Chopra posted on X on Sunday, April 13.

SRH prospered in the previous season on flat tracks, and could ideally use them at their home venue to have the best shot at winning. They had pitches aligning with their vision for the first set of matches in IPL 2025, before the unexpected slow pitch for the encounter against GT.

Friction between IPL franchises and pitch curators at an all-time high amid consistent complaints

SRH team management did not issue any specific objection against the pitch that was offered in the home loss to GT, but several other franchises have been left displeased with the lack of home advantage.

The likes of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have voiced their concern regarding the profile of the pitches offered so far in their respective home matches in the IPL 2025.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan admitted that the pitch during the loss to PBKS suited the opposition better. RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik mentioned that he will be having a talk with the curator to improve the pitch while battling a shambolic home record.

Whereas, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee have been at loggerheads ever since the IPL 2025 season opener. The defending champions have lost two out of their three home matches in the campaign.

