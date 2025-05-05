Senior India pacer receives death threat on email amid IPL 2025: Reports

Senior Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has reportedly received death threats through email, as per NDTV India. It was claimed that Shami received an email from a user named Rajput Sindar, who threatened to kill him and also asked for a ransom of ₹1 crore from him.

Shami, who is a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League, shared the details about this email with his brother Haseeb Ahmed. It is learnt that Ahmed then informed the police in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, who have launched an investigation.

It has also been reported that the police have lodged an FIR while the cyber cell has been directed to look into the details of the threatening email. It is not yet known why Shami was threatened by the said user and what the intentions behind his actions were.

Shami, who was a part of the title-winning Indian side in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, has not had a good run so far in IPL 2025. In the nine matches he has played so far, he has only picked up six wickets.

His lacklustre showing with the ball this season has contributed significantly to SRH's downfall. The runners-up of IPL 2024 have fallen on hard times and are currently ninth in the league table. Head coach Daniel Vettori has also worried about Shami's form.

"If you look back two seasons ago, he was obviously the Purple Cap winner. We know that he has been able to perform in IPL in the past and it just has not come together for him in this season. He probably just has not been the consistent bowler that we are so used to," said Vettori.

"That is a source of frustration for himself but he is working exceptionally hard on trying to get it right. With four games to go, I think it is probably premature to try and delve too much into that because the four games could produce a different story. We are able to talk positively about more players depending on what they are able to do," he added.

