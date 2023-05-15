"Seriously felt like a family member the way he spoke to us" - KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy meets Superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy recently met popular actor Rajinikanth in Chennai. KKR took on the home side CSK in the 61st match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Knight Riders won the match by six wickets and managed to keep their playoff hopes alive. Varun Chakaravarthy played a crucial role in the victory by scalping key wickets Ruturaj Gaikwad and AJinkya Rahane in the first innings.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer got the opportunity to meet Rajinikanth along with his KKR teammate Venkatesh Iyer during their time in Chennai. He gave fans a glimpse of the interaction by sharing a couple of photos on his official Instagram handle.

Varun captioned the post:

"You can see a million stars in the night sky daily. But seeing this Super Star is a once in a lifetime occurrence. Yes!!! It happened !!! With THE ONE & ONLY SUPER STAR @rajinikanth !!! Seriously felt like a family member the way he spoke to us. Thanks for the wonderful book LIVING WITH THE HIMALAYAN MASTERS as a gift.❤️🙂🙂🎉🎉 With @venkatesh.iyer2512 #superstar #rajinikanth #jailer #ipl #kkr #ipl2023."

Varun Chakaravarthy has been the leader of the pack in the bowling department for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He has picked up 19 wickets across 13 matches at an average of 20.58 and is currently fifth in the race for the Purple Cap.

Varun Chakaravarthy bowled very well: Aakash Chopra hails KKR spinner for his performance against CSK

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed the game between KKR and CSK. He applauded Varun for his spell and pointed out that Sunil Narine regained his mojo after a couple of quiet outings.

Chopra said:

"Varun Chakaravarthy bowled very well. Sunil Narine came into his own. He dismissed Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in the same over. He had picked up only one wicket in the previous nine games but now things are changing."

Chopra then heaped praise on Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana for finishing the chase comfortably even after their top-order collapsed in the powerplay. He added:

"Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana - both were outstanding. Nitish did get a life but there was nothing like that with Rinku. Nitish hit extremely well over cover and Rinku hit the left-arm spinner with the spin very well. One or two straight shots against the fast bowlers were class."

KKR will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture of IPL 2023 on May 20 in Kolkata.

