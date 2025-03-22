Shah Rukh Khan applauds as Ajinkya Rahane brings fifty with maximum in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match 1 [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan applauded team captain Ajinkya Rahane as the right-handed batter brought up his fifty with a six. He achieved this in the opening game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.

Ad

On the first legal delivery of the ninth over, Suyash Sharma bowled a fuller ball outside off. Rahane dropped to one knee and launched it for a towering six over mid-wicket, bringing up his fifty in just 25 balls. Meanwhile, KKR co-owner and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan was seen applauding the skipper from the stands.

Fans can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Making his debut as KKR's captain, the 36-year-old played a stellar innings, scoring 56 off 31 balls, with six boundaries and four maximums.

Krunal Pandya picks three quick wickets for RCB after Ajinkya Rahane's heroics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and chose to field first. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Quinton de Kock was given an early reprieve when he was dropped on the third ball of the first over by Suyash Sharma. However, the Proteas batter couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood on the fifth ball.

Ad

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine then took charge, guiding KKR to a strong position at 60/1 by the end of the powerplay. Rahane continued his aggressive approach, reaching fifty off just 25 balls. He scored 56 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Krunal Pandya.

Meanwhile, Narine contributed a steady 44 off 26 balls, including five fours and three sixes, before falling to Rasikh Dar Salam for his first wicket. Pandya kept up the pressure with the ball, removing Venkatesh Iyer (6) and Rinku Singh (12), finishing with impressive figures of 3/29 in four overs.

At the time of writing, KKR were 145/5 after 15 overs, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (18) and Andre Russell (0) at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback