Virat Kohli laughs as Rinku Singh dances on Lutt Putt Gaya with Shah Rukh Khan at IPL 2025 opening ceremony [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh put on his dancing shoes and had his moves on display to a Bollywood song along with his franchise co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Rinku shook a leg to the Bollywood chartbuster, "Lutt Putt Gaya" with Virat Kohli standing at a distance and having a laugh.

As the opening ceremony came to an end, Shah Rukh Khan continued to host the event for a while, inviting Kohli from Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rinku from Kolkata Knight Riders to the stage. The two players answered the questions about the excitement surrounding the league.

Following those questions, Khan requested the two in the middle to shake a leg. When asked about which song he would like to dance to, he answered the chartbuster "Lutt Putt Gaya" from Khan's movie Dunki.

Take a look at the moves Rinku had on display:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first

In the first toss of the 18th IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Rajat Patidar called the right face of the coin and won the toss, choosing to bowl first.

Leading an IPL side for the first time, Patidar had the following to say:

"We have decided to bowl first. The wicket looks decent. It's a hard surface. Bowling first we will try and stop them as early as possible. Feels amazing to lead RCB. Great opportunity for me to learn from the greats. The preparation has been great. Last fifteen days we have gelled very well as a team. I am pretty much confused with the combination. We are going with three fast bowlers and two spinners."

The first of the match has been bowled, with the Kolkata Knight Riders losing Quinton de Kock early. They are on 4/1 with Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle at the time of writing.

