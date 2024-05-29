Shah Rukh Khan is very successful, but even he failed in making me dance: Gautam Gambhir [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir quipped that while team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is a highly successful personality, even the Bollywood superstar couldn't convince him to dance. According to Gambhir, he's not good at all at dancing and singing, so he prefers to enjoy watching others do the same.

While KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit was seen enjoying himself on the dance floor at the team's party after their IPL 2024 triumph, Gambhir preferred to stay away, as he usually does.

In an interaction on Sportskeeda's Match ki Baat, the Kolkata Knight Riders mentor was asked whether he danced on any song during the post-win bash.

"You are asking the wrong person. Neither can I dance, nor can I sing. I can watch others dance and can enjoy it as well, and I did that."

The show anchor then reminded Gambhir of the fact that Shah Rukh has been trying very hard to make him dance and that it has become one of the team co-owner's main objective. To this, Gambhir confidently replied:

"Shah Rukh bhai has been very successful in his life and will remain so going ahead. But he was unsuccessful in making me dance, and I don’t think that will change going ahead as well because I just can’t dance and sing."

While Gambhir has stuck to his ‘no dance’ stance, the internet is flooded with videos of KKR players and members of the support staff grooving to some chartbusters.

A video of Andre Russell, Pandit and actor Ananya Panday shaking a leg to Shah Rukh's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song recently went viral on social media.

"Shah Rukh has been emotionally connected with the team" - Gambhir

Shah Rukh was seen supporting his players right through their IPL 2024 campaign, irrespective of whether they were winning or losing.

After KKR won the title on Sunday, May 26, many emotional moments between the co-owner and the players were captured on camera. Asked about the same, Gambhir said:

"Shah Rukh has been emotionally connected with the team. This team has existed for so many years. There have been so many ups and downs. When you go through a rough phase, you definitely want to enjoy the good times."

Following KKR's IPL 2024 triumph, franchise skipper Shreyas Iyer took to social media and shared a picture while posing with Shah Rukh and the IPL trophy. He described the Bollywood star as the heartbeat of the team.

