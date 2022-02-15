Shahrukh Khan: Anil sir asked me to be ready to roll my arm over for Punjab Kings

Uncapped Indian and Tamil Nadu cricketer Shahrukh Khan had a fruitful day at the 2022 Indian Premier League auction as he was signed up by Punjab Kings. Khan was paid a whopping ₹9 crore.

The versatile batter was registered at a base price of ₹40 lakh. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings were in an intense bidding tussle for one of Indian domestic cricket's finishers.

Shahrukh Khan was eventually drafted into the team for more than 20 times his base price.

Khan is the second-most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL auction. Spinner Krishnappa Gowtham is the most expensive player after CSK shelled out ₹9.25 crore for him last season.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Shahrukh Khan said he was elated to see the franchise retain faith in him.

"I am feeling good. It is good to know that a franchise has faith in me and my abilities. It feels nice to be picked by the same team again. I can be myself and play my game," he said.

Shahrukh Khan, who is with the Tamil Nadu squad in Guwahati preparing for the Ranji Trophy, said he is ready for an all-rounder's role, as indicated by team coach Anil Kumble. He said:

"I got a message from Anil sir after they picked me. He welcomed me back into the setup and told me that I should be ready to bowl as well."

Shahrukh Khan says no pressure of price tag

After an intense bidding, Shahrukh Khan finally went to Punjab Kings for ₹9 crore. However, the batter opined that the price tag isn't something that would add pressure on him or have an effect on his performances.

"Honestly, I don't think too much about the price tag. It is a part and parcel of any auction. It only good to play for a team that trusts my abilities. And since, I don't think too much about the price tag, there is obviously no pressure on me. That will never be on my mind," he explained.

Speaking on the team, the young Tamil Nadu player said the Punjab-based outfit looked very good and solid on paper. He said:

"The team looks solid. We have Shikhar Dhawan at the top, we have Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal etc. I am raring to getting to know all the players."

Finishing games

Khan has been a revelation in domestic cricket. His exploits with the bat have been outstanding and he has finished close to impossible encounters for Tamil Nadu with his heavy hitting.

The Tamil Nadu batter, however, swears by a piece of advice from one of India's most prolific finishers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said:

"Finishing in the IPL is a notch higher than what it is at the domestic level. I had a word with MS Dhoni last year and his advice to me was to just keep it very simple. He did share a lot of insights on the game, the finishing matches and all."

Khan offered his two cents on donning the finisher's hat.

"How I look at it is that there's no point complicating things. It is a game and either you win or lose. The more you think about it, the more you lose out on your batting and game and miss all the fun," the 26-year-old said.

Focus on Ranji Trophy

For now, Shahrukh Khan wants to stay focused on what lies immediately ahead. The player is currently with the Tamil Nadu team in Guwahati, preparing for the Ranji Trophy.

"I am not looking too far ahead. For now, I am with the Tamil Nadu team, preparing for the Ranji Trophy. TN has done well in the recent past in white ball cricket and it is time to show that we can also be dominating in red ball cricket. For now, the focus is on the Ranji Trophy. The IPL comes next," he concluded.

But after a couple of months, Shahrukh Khan will be raring to go and pick the brains of some of the best in the business. Khan made his IPL debut for PBKS last season and played 11 matches, scoring 153 runs at a strike rate of 134.21.

