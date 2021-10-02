"Shahrukh Khan and the third umpire seals the game for Punjab Kings" - Fans express their displeasure over umpiring decision after PBKS edge out KKR in Dubai

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have managed to keep their playoff dreams alive courtesy of a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. Earlier in the day, KKR batted first and managed to put on 165/7. Opener Venkatesh Iyer was the star performer with the bat as he scored 67 and ended up as the top scorer in the first innings.
In reply, KL Rahul (67) played the anchor role to perfection and helped his side chase down the target. Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with useful cameos to support their skipper.
But one incident during the 18th over of the match caused controversy in this match. Rahul Tripathi pulled off a stunning effort and claimed for a caught dismissal of KL Rahul. The onfield umpires referred the decision to the third umpire. After watching numerous replays, the third umpire controversially deemed it a not-out.
But fans thought the catch was clean and felt the umpire had made a grave error. They took to Twitter to slam the umpiring decision. Some also praised Shahrukh Khan for playing a blazing 22-run knock in just nine balls.
"We are used to this, but I'll take the two points": KL Rahul
KL Rahul revealed that playing close games has become habitual for them but he is happy to bag two crucial points at this juncture. During the post-match conference after the win against KKR, KL Rahul said:
"We are used to this, but I'll take the two points. We played brilliantly and smartly. We realised it was a decent wicket. There wasn't much spin. The bowlers felt we can make the batsmen sideways... I'm really happy that we could get over the line. Obviously, I would want to finish games."
The three teams, KKR, PBKS, and MI, currently have 10 points apiece in their tally. The upcoming games are going to be very crucial for these teams as they will determine if they will advance to the next stage or not.
