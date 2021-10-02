×
Create
Notifications

"Shahrukh Khan and the third umpire seals the game for Punjab Kings" - Fans express their displeasure over umpiring decision after PBKS edge out KKR in Dubai

Twitter reactions after PBKS win against KKR in Dubai
Twitter reactions after PBKS win against KKR in Dubai
Balakrishna
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 02, 2021 01:13 AM IST
News

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have managed to keep their playoff dreams alive courtesy of a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. Earlier in the day, KKR batted first and managed to put on 165/7. Opener Venkatesh Iyer was the star performer with the bat as he scored 67 and ended up as the top scorer in the first innings.

In reply, KL Rahul (67) played the anchor role to perfection and helped his side chase down the target. Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with useful cameos to support their skipper.

But one incident during the 18th over of the match caused controversy in this match. Rahul Tripathi pulled off a stunning effort and claimed for a caught dismissal of KL Rahul. The onfield umpires referred the decision to the third umpire. After watching numerous replays, the third umpire controversially deemed it a not-out.

But fans thought the catch was clean and felt the umpire had made a grave error. They took to Twitter to slam the umpiring decision. Some also praised Shahrukh Khan for playing a blazing 22-run knock in just nine balls.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Finally kings won atleast one thriller 🥳❤️🤩.

Shahrukh Khan and the third umpire seals the game for kings 🥳❤️.

चलो अंत भला तो सब भला ✨💙.

#PBKS #KKRvPBKS https://t.co/zwYLVrXwVS
Kumble should be sacked for benching Shahrukh.
Kl Rahul is a type of player who can make any score looks difficult

#KKRvPBKS https://t.co/DdgfvcXrdQ
#KKRvPBKS
KKR fan's waiting off the ground
for 3 Umpire !! https://t.co/pG4WWhj5G7
#KKRvPBKS

KKR fans to 3rd umpire: https://t.co/dlwpa0OX1G
#KKRvPBKS twitter.com/Lohasingh1999/…
As always we will finish at 5 😭💔
#KKRvPBKS https://t.co/yvtoZW8SNs
Mumbai Indians trying to be in top 4 after KKR loses to Punjab
#KKRvPBKS #Memeofthematch https://t.co/jMdiiE1vnm
#KKRvPBKS Kolkata vs Punjab KKR

Even K L Rahul cannot believe it, he is given not out. https://t.co/xcAf4HeHJf
Shahrukh khan saving preity zinta. I have seen this before. #KKRvPBKS https://t.co/1Megah9LLT
#PBKSvKKR #KKRvPBKS KL Rahul Shahrukh Khan Tripathi ||

Everyone to Punjab Kings after every match: https://t.co/uzBLG3iBph
Okay so the left catch by Dawid Malan off Surya Yadav was given OUT earlier this year but catch by Tripathi on right off KL Rahul is NOT OUT🤷🏻‍♀️ No wonder they say IPL is scripted!!!! #KKRvPBKS #IPL2021 #rahultripathi #KlRahul https://t.co/37tgQnPtJD
𝑬𝒍 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒇𝒆𝒔𝒐𝒓 😎

Pacing his innings just right, #KKR were served a MasterKLass tonight! 📝

#KLRahul #KKRvPBKS #IPL2021 https://t.co/MCjIyP1p1Z

"We are used to this, but I'll take the two points": KL Rahul

KL Rahul revealed that playing close games has become habitual for them but he is happy to bag two crucial points at this juncture. During the post-match conference after the win against KKR, KL Rahul said:

Also Read

"We are used to this, but I'll take the two points. We played brilliantly and smartly. We realised it was a decent wicket. There wasn't much spin. The bowlers felt we can make the batsmen sideways... I'm really happy that we could get over the line. Obviously, I would want to finish games."

The three teams, KKR, PBKS, and MI, currently have 10 points apiece in their tally. The upcoming games are going to be very crucial for these teams as they will determine if they will advance to the next stage or not.

Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you agree with the decision of third umpire?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी