"If he's not scoring runs, you can’t pick him" - Shane Watson admits Aaron Finch not certainty for T20 World Cup 2022 on current form

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has admitted that the country’s current white-ball captain Aaron Finch cannot be considered a certainty for the T20 World Cup at home if his patchy run with the bat continues.

Finch was recently part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. The 35-year-old had a poor tournament, scoring 86 runs in five matches at an average of 17.20.

Before the IPL, Finch struggled in the limited-overs series in Pakistan as well, registering two ducks in the three-match ODI series. Under pressure, he scored 55 in the only T20I to keep critics quiet for a while.

Sharing his views on Finch’s below-par performance in IPL 2022, Watson opined that his place should come under scrutiny for the T20 World Cup 2022 if he doesn’t find form.

Speaking on the ‘Grade Cricketer’ Podcast, the former all-rounder opined:

“Unfortunately, Finch is batting nowhere near his best. He needs to work on his technique and mindset. It’s changed a lot from when he’s been at his best. If he’s not scoring runs in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, you can’t pick him. At the moment, he’s so far out of touch. If he continues to bat the way he is, it would be a big liability, especially as an opener.”

Although Australia lifted the T20 World Cup last year under Finch, the skipper had a forgettable series with the bat. In seven games, he scored 135 runs at an average of 19.28 and a strike rate of 116.37.

“Absolutely ridiculous” - Shane Watson on David Warner not being allowed to lead Australia

Watson also batted for David Warner to lead Australia, terming Cricket Australia’s (CA) captaincy ban over ‘sandpapergate’ as absolutely ridiculous. Praising Warner’s leadership skills, Watson said:

“He’s a leader who has led SRH to great success. He’s got a great understanding of the game.”

On CA imposing a lifelong ban on him when it comes to captaincy, Watson disagreed:

“In my opinion, he’s served his time. Yes, he was involved in a big mistake in Australian cricket but he’s been severely punished in so many ways. He’s been absolutely smashed across the board. He’s done his time. Everyone makes mistakes. You’re allowed to forgive. I think it’s absurd that he's not allowed to captain a (Australian) team. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Is the Australian the greatest overseas batter to ever play in the IPL? 🤔



📸: IPL



#IPL2022 #YehHaiNayiDilli #OrangeArmy #CricketTwitter David WarnerIs the Australian the greatest overseas batter to ever play in the IPL? 🤔📸: IPL David Warner 🔥🙌Is the Australian the greatest overseas batter to ever play in the IPL? 🤔📸: IPL#IPL2022 #YehHaiNayiDilli #OrangeArmy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/bRu9QPxTYb

Warner is currently part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad in IPL 2022. The southpaw is enjoying a fruitful season. In 11 matches, he has scored 427 runs at an average of 53.38 and a strike rate of 151.96.

Edited by Sai Krishna