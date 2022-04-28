"He's got a lifetime's worth of credit in the bank" - Shane Watson on Virat Kohli choosing whether he wants to play or take a break

With all that he has achieved thus far in his career, Shane Watson feels Virat Kohli has earned a lifetime's worth of credit and can choose when to play and when not to.

Reacting to reports that Virat Kohli will be picked for all the series for Team India unless he decides to take a break, Shane Watson said:

"Virat has got close to a lifetime's worth of credit. He's just been so good for so long. He will come good, everyone knows he will come good. Whether it is him making a decision to take a little bit time off, whether he thinks he needs that? He'll be able to find it very quickly."

Shane Watson further went on to add that it wouldn't be long before Kohli regains his mojo. He remarked that one cannot lose his skill at all, even though it could be suppressed at times.

"You don't lose your skill at all. At times, it can be suppressed a little bit. Either the situations or that you're a little bit tired or whatever can happen in the game of cricket. No one's ever gone through their career and been able to score runs non-stop for a long period."

He added:

"Virat is so good that he'll just find his way. He's got a lot of credit in the bank, he's got a lot of cash in the bank for being that good for so long."

'It would be all around for him to be as mentally fresh as possible' - Shane Watson

Shane Watson said that it is important for Virat Kohli to be in a good frame of mind. He noted that there is no problem with the technique whatsoever.

"As a coach, it would be all around for him to be as mentally fresh as he possibly can be. Technically, he knows his game. He knows is game better that most players I've ever played with."

The former Aussie cricketer further added that Kohli is in complete control of his technique. He said:

"His batting technique...it is so ingrained. You've seen how much he's in control on his technique. Most batsmen, there is always little things that creep in that you always try and chase to get rid of. Whereas Virat, it has never been that way. His technique is so deeply ingrained. So knowing that, it is just all around his mental freshness."

Watson also remarked that Virat is at a point where it is difficult to maintain the intensity.

"The intensity he's always had going into every game over the last few years is superhuman. Virat is now at a point where it is hard to maintain."

Virat has scored 128 runs in 9 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 16.

Edited by Diptanil Roy