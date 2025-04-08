Shardul Thakur gets another big wicket with a full toss as Andre Russell is caught by a sliding David Miller in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell fell for seven during his side's chase of 239 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8. The Jamaican failed to make the most of a full toss from Shardul Thakur, mistiming a lofted shot to long-off where he was caught by David Miller.

Russell fell in the 17th over of the innings, with the defending champions still needing 54 runs in 23 balls. It was his fourth consecutive single-digit score in the IPL.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane had laid the foundation for KKR to chase down the target with a 35-ball 61 with eight fours and two sixes. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer gave his captain good support, making 45 runs in 29 balls to keep the reigning champions in the chase.

KKR middle-order disappoint in pursuit of 239 against LSG

The KKR middle-order failed to make the most of the foundation set by Ajinkya Rahane in the chase. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh fell for scores of 5 and 1, respectively, and dented the team's chances of winning the match.

Rinku Singh struck a few lusty blows at the end of the innings and remained unbeaten on 38 off 15 balls. But it proved to be too little too late for KKR, who fell short by four runs, getting to 234 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Following the defeat, Rahane noted how the wicket was helpful for the batters. He said that the nature of the surface made it tough for the KKR bowlers.

"This was one of the best wickets to bat on. Batters had to take a little time to get in. The bowling attack we have, we control our middle-overs really well. Sunil (Narine) was struggling with the ball. Sunil and Varun usually dominate the middle overs, but it was tough for the bowlers today," Rahane said at the post-match presentation (via Times of India).

Earlier, a 48-ball 81 from Mitchell Marsh and an unbeaten 87 from 36 balls by Nicholas Pooran helped LSG reach a mammoth score of 238 for 3 in 20 overs. Aiden Markram also contributed 47 in 34 balls as the Lucknow-based side amassed their second-highest first-innings score of their IPL history.

The defending champions next take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday, April 11. LSG face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 12 in the afternoon match of the double header.

