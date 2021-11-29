Shardul Thakur all set to get engaged on Monday

Ace Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur is all set to get engaged to his longtime girlfriend Mittali Parulkar. As per the reports in the TOI, the event is scheduled to take place on Monday (November 29).

Shardul, who hails from Pahalgarh, has been rested for the ongoing bilateral series against New Zealand to manage his workload. He was part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 that took place in the UAE and Oman.

The small event, which will be attended by 60-70 guests, will take place at Mumbai Cricket Association's facility in BKC.

"There is a small engagement function at the Mumbai Cricket Association's facility in BKC on Monday, for which he has invited 75-odd guests-mostly close friends and family members," a source close to the development told TOI.

The much-awaited marriage ceremony will take place after the T20 World Cup in 2022, where Shardul Thakur is expected to play a pivotal role.

"The wedding is likely to take place after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year," the source added.

Speaking of his professional career, Shardul Thakur has represented India in all three formats of the game, featuring in 4 Tests, 15 ODIs, and 24 T20Is.

CSK unlikely to retain Shardul Thakur for IPL 2022

If reports are to be believed, defending champions Chennai Super Kings are unlikely to retain all-rounder Shardul Thakur for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The MS Dhoni-led side are likely to place their bets on their captain, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and English all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Shardul had a dream run in the last edition of the IPL, where he picked up 21 wickets from 16 matches with the best figures of 3/28 against the Punjab Kings. The 30-year-old cricketer finished as CSK's highest wicket-taker and is expected to fetch big bucks if he lands up in the IPL 2022 auction.

Edited by Prem Deshpande