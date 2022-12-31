"Sharing the dressing room with some of the big names in world cricket will help me immensely" - Litton Das ahead of IPL 2023

Bangladesh batter Litton Das reckons playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will help him handle pressure better and grow as a player even more. The Dinajpur-born player stated that he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with some of the greats of the game in the cash-rich league.

Das, one of the most reliable Bangladesh batters across all formats, bagged his first IPL contract at the mini-auction held on December 23rd in Kochi. The 28-year-old went to the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 50 lakhs, becoming the second Bangladesh player to get an IPL deal after Shakib al Hasan in the 2023 auction.

Speaking to Sportstar, Litton Das:

"IPL is a huge platform and you get to play in high-intensity games. Sharing the dressing room with some of the big names in world cricket will help me immensely because the more you get to know them, the better it is for you to pick their brains and learn a thing or two. Once you interact with them, it will help me better my game and boost my mental strength."

The right-handed batter had a promising 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, scoring 127 runs in five games at 25.40, striking at 142.69. His performance against India was particularly admirable, scoring a valiant 27-ball 60.

"We plan to start 2023 on a good note" - Litton Das

Reflecting on Bangladesh's fluctuating performances in 2022, Das said they hope to fix their mistakes in 2023, with a home series against England and a tour of Ireland looming. He added:

"Our dream is to grow as a team and fix the weak links, but I think that 2022 hasn’t been bad for us. We plan to start 2023 on a good note as it’s another action-packed year and I would not want to think too much about planning as it varies from series to series."

"We start the year with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), then we have series against England and Ireland, so there’s a lot to play for and we hope to play to our strengths."

Other players bought by KKR at the auction include Shakib, David Wiese, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

