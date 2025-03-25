Shashank Singh clobbers Mohammed Siraj for 5 fours in last over of innings in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting sensation Shashank Singh played a fine cameo against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The right-handed batter smashed five fours off Mohammed Siraj in the last over to help the Kings post a mammoth total.

Shashank scored an unbeaten 44 runs off 16 balls, including two maximums and six boundaries.

During his knock, he shared an unbeaten 81-run partnership off 28 balls with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was stranded on 97* off 42 deliveries at the non-striker's end in the last over.

Shashank Singh began the last over with a boundary over the short third man. The 33-year-old then smashed Siraj for four consecutive boundaries, including fours towards the covers off the third and fourth deliveries. He smacked the last two deliveries towards the backward square leg and short third man, leaving GT in disarray.

Shashank Singh was one of the big finds for Punjab last year. He was retained for ₹5.5 crore ahead of the mega-auction. The middle-order batter amassed 354 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 164.65, including two half-centuries last season. Overall, he has 1180 runs in 63 T20 innings, comprising seven half-centuries.

“Shreyas told me to go for it from ball one” - Shashank Singh on Shreyas Iyer getting stranded on 97

Shashank Singh revealed that skipper Shreyas Iyer asked him to make the most of the last few deliveries instead of focusing on the latter's century. He also expressed his gratitude to the team management for backing his attacking game.

Shashank said in the mid-match show (via Cricbuzz):

“It was a good cameo. The way Shreyas was batting, looking from the dugout was superb. I went in and Shreyas told me to go for it from ball one. He said to go for it before the last over started.”

“Just watching the ball and hitting it. I try to get boundaries. The backing from the team and the management is vital at the number at which I go in. I try to play my shots with freedom. I think I know which shots I need to back. There are some shots which I don't. I back my strengths,” he added.

