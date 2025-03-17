Shashank Singh picks PBKS probable playing 11; puts himself at 6 and Shreyas Iyer at 3

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Shashank Singh named a probable playing XI for the franchise ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 2014 finalists have conducted a major revamp after the 2024 edition, with Shashank Singh being only one of the two retentions alongside Prabhsimran Singh.

PBKS made an impression at the mega-auction as the franchise built a squad from scratch. Newly-appointed head coach Ricky Ponting has an exciting and dynamic squad to work with, comprising some major names like Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal among others.

On being asked to name PBKS' probable playing XI during an appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Shashank Singh named Josh Inglis and Prabhsmiran Singh as the opening pair. The Australian wicket-keeper has been in fine form, kickstarting 2025 with a ton on his Test debut, and another one during the 2025 Champions Trophy against England.

The all-rounder named skipper Shreyas Iyer at No.3, while the middle-order was stacked with all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh himself. He primed Nehal Wadhera for the finisher's role at No.7.

The bowling unit consisted of Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Harpreet Brar. Shashank named Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Sen as potential impact player options as well.

Shashank Singh's probable PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025: Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS commenced preparations for IPL 2025 with a camp in Dharamshala

The franchise kickstarted their training for the upcoming season with a three-day camp at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala from March 12 to 15. Head coach Ricky Ponting was present to oversee the proceedings with the rest of the coaching staff while key players like Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prabhsimran Singh were also present.

The next stage of preparation is set to be conducted in PBKS' home ground in Mullanpur, where other players like Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh are expected to join.

PBKS will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with an away clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi International Stadium on March 25.

