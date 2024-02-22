Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues is raring to learn all that she can from her skipper and Australian legend Meg Lanning during WPL 2024 and reach a level where she wouldn't need to 'demand' respect but would get it automatically.

Lanning retired from international cricket last November as one of the most successful leaders in the sport. Apart from winning an ODI World Cup, four T20 World Cups, and a Commonwealth Games title, she scored over 8,000 runs in 241 matches across formats for Australia.

“There’s so much to learn from her," Jemimah told Jio Cinema. "She is not someone who would demand respect. She just walks in and everyone automatically has that respect for her. Just walking with her, up close and personal, I never thought I would get that opportunity. Thanks to WPL, I am getting it, being the vice-captain, being involved in a lot of decisions, seeing how she works."

Lanning led Australia in 182 internationals after taking up the captaincy duties as a young 21-year-old prodigy in 2014.

“In fact, I spoke to her regarding captaincy and how she dealt with it," Jemimah added. "She was made captain at a very young age. And captaincy is so much more than on the field, there are so many things you have to handle and on top of that, your own batting. So, it was a good conversation, and I am sure I am going to learn more from her."

Jemimah, who was in brilliant form across formats in international cricket last year, would be raring to fare better in the upcoming WPL. She managed just 126 runs from seven innings last season.

"It was really hard" - Jemimah Rodrigues on losing the WPL 2023 final to Mumbai Indians

Jemimah also spoke about the "very hard" aftermath of her team's seven-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in the final of the inaugural WPL last year.

“It was really hard because we were going along really well. Throughout the tournament, we had some amazing games. The match we really wanted to win the most did not go in our favour and that’s sports. That’s why we love playing, you win some and you lose some," she said.

Jemimah concluded on a positive note, speaking about the prospect of going all the way and lifting the trophy in their home stadium on March 17.

“But at that time, it teaches you a lot to get back up, gives you another chance, always. Hopefully, this year, we will lift the trophy at our home ground,” she added.

WPL 2024 kicks off on Thursday with a re-take of last season's final between Delhi and Mumbai in Bengaluru.

