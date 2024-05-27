"She said, nothing just win" - Rahmanullah Gurbaz reveals his mother's message after IPL 2024 victory

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz played another clutch knock in the IPL 2024 final against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The Afghan gave his side a brisk start to help them chase down 114 in just 10.3 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

With Phil Salt in devastating form with the bat, Gurbaz had to warm the benches throughout the league phase. He returned to his country midway through IPL 2024 to be with his mother, who was admitted to hospital. However, he returned to India in time to be with KKR for the playoffs after Salt had gone back to England for national duties.

When quizzed by presenter Harsha Bhogle about his mother's health after KKR's third IPL win, Rahmanullah Gurbaz said:

"I think she will be watching. She is OK now. Before the match, I spoke to my mom - I asked what do you want? she said, 'nothing just win.'"

Gurbaz's mother will be extremely happy to learn about her son's role in KKR's victory. The right-hander scored 39 off 32 to give his team a solid start before Venkatesh Iyer took the Knight Riders home with an unbeaten half-century.

He also scored a quickfire 23 off 14, including two boundaries and as many sixes, in Qualifier 1 against Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"When it comes like this is special" - Rahmanullah Gurbaz on hard work paying off

Gurbaz sounded content while speaking after the win and said that two months of hard work have finally paid dividends. This is his second IPL title, after lifting the trophy with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

"Twice I'm champion of IPL, I'm lucky. When you work hard for 2 months and the result, when it comes like this is special," he added.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will next be in action playing for Afghanistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA. They begin their campaign against Uganda on June 4 in Guyana.

