CPL 2021: West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell grabs eyeballs with latest tweet in Hindi  

West Indies left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell recently tickled the funny bones of his social media followers by posting a special message in Hindi on his Twitter account while responding to a fan.

The funny exchange took place after the 32-year-old guided his team, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, to a spectacular win over the Barbados Royals in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League with a stunning last-ball six.

Hum bowling pe itni koshish karte hai jitna Jaffar apne tweets pe karta hai. https://t.co/EMB7LxLi4k — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) September 4, 2021

Impressed with Cottrell's heroics with the bat, a Twitter user asked the talented fast-bowler if former India opener Wasim Jaffer had helped him sharpen his skills. The Jamaican cricketer cheekily compared his bowling efforts to the work Jaffer puts in while coming up with his tweets.

Both Jaffer and Cottrell have shared dressing rooms in the past. While the left-arm pacer had plied his trade for the Kings XI Punjab (rechristened as Punjab Kings) in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, the former Indian cricketer served as the batting coach for the side.

This is not the first time Cottrell has used Hindi on the micro-blogging site. He had responded to Mohammad Shami copying his signature salute celebration during the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup with a one-liner in Hindi.

Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai 😉 https://t.co/PTuoGJciM7 — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 28, 2019

CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots continue their dominant run

The Dwyane Bravo-led side have enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the latest edition of the T20 tournament. They remain unbeaten this season after winning an epic thriller against the Barbados Royals on Thursday.

Sheldon Cottrell guided his team to an emphatic victory with his quick-fire knock of 20 from just seven deliveries. The table-toppers have won all of their first five fixtures in the CPL 2021 and look to be firm favourites to clinch the coveted championship trophy this year.

Dwyane Bravo and co. will next be in action on September 4 when they take on the Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park, Basseterre, in the 15th match of CPL 2021.

