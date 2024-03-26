"Shikhar Dhawan played for a long time but played quite slowly" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 loss vs RCB

Aakash Chopra has picked the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) inability to post a substantial total, including Shikhar Dhawan's relatively slow knock, as one of the reasons behind their loss in their IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Dhawan scored a 37-ball 45 as PBKS set RCB a 177-run target in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25. The home team chased down the target with four wickets and as many deliveries to spare to register their first win of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings batters failed to press the accelerator.

"Punjab were asked to bat first and Punjab just could not get going. Jonny Bairstow was looking good but he got out. Shikhar Dhawan played for a long time but played quite slowly, considering the circumstances. After that, a lot of people got small starts but no one was able to do the job," he elaborated (12:40).

While observing that Sam Curran was probably sent down the order due to Dhawan's presence in the middle, the former India opener praised the RCB bowlers' short-ball tactics.

"They sent Sam Curran down the order slightly. Sam will probably go up the order only if Shikhar gets out. They want to keep a left-hander in the middle. Jitesh Sharma was looking good but short bowling was used very well, whether it was Mohammed Siraj or Yash Dayal," Chopra said.

However, Chopra lauded Shashank Singh for taking PBKS to a competitive total.

"To be very honest, the runs they scored were enough to fight but were probably not enough to win. In fact, Shikhar came later and said as well that they were short of runs. Shashank Singh was praiseworthy. If he had not scored 20 runs in the last over, you wouldn't have reached a fighting total as well," he stated.

Shashank smashed an unbeaten 21 off just eight deliveries. He was the only Punjab Kings player with a strike rate of more than 150.

"Harshal Patel came and bowled full tosses, and short and wide as well" - Shikhar Dhawan on Punjab Kings' bowling

Harshal Patel conceded 45 runs in four overs. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that the Punjab Kings were defending a below-par total, Aakash Chopra noted that their bowling was also found wanting.

"I agree runs were less but the bowling was also extremely ordinary. It wasn't Shikhar's fault. Sam Curran dismissed Anuj Rawat and then conceded two fours by bowling on the legs. Then Harshal Patel came and bowled full tosses, and short and wide as well. Very ordinary bowling towards the end," he explained (16:30).

RCB needed 47 runs off 22 balls when Mahipal Lomror joined Dinesh Karthik in the middle. The duo, helped by the PBKS bowlers' largesse, smoked 48 runs off just 18 deliveries to take their side over the line.

