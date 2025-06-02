Shikhar Dhawan posts heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Sophie Shine amid IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt birthday post for his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine, on Monday, June 2. The duo is currently on vacation and has been enjoying their time in the Maldives.
To mark the occasion, Dhawan shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, captioning them:
“Happy Birthday My ❤️.”
Meanwhile, Sophie also left a comment in response to the post. She wrote:
“Thank you for the most amazing birthday. Love celebrating with you x.”
The 39-year-old recently featured in the music video “BESOS,” released on May 8, alongside Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karl Wine, the video has amassed over 91 million views on YouTube.
“This is what’s called a comeback” - Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Punjab Kings on qualifying for the IPL 2025 final
Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan congratulated the franchise on reaching the IPL 2025 final after their victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2. The high-stakes contest was held on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 203/6, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma both scoring 44 runs. In response, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, finishing unbeaten on 87 off 41 balls, which included five fours and eight sixes. Punjab clinched the win by five wickets with an over to spare.
Following the win, Dhawan shared a congratulatory post on Instagram, writing:
“This is what’s called a comeback. 11 saal baad, Punjab phir se IPL finals mein. Team spirit, passion and performance, sab kuch was absolutely brilliant and Kudos to @shreyasiyer96 for leading from the front and inspiring the entire squad. Congratulations champs.”
Shreyas Iyer’s side will now take on Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
