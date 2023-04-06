"Shikhar Dhawan wanted to take strike against Trent Boult but I told him that 'I will take it' " - Prabhsimran Singh on RR vs PBKS 

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh has revealed his conversation with Shikhar Dhawan ahead of their IPL 2023 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (April 6).

The Kings were asked to bat first and Prabhsimran came out all guns blazing against a potent Royals bowling unit to give his side a brisk start.

The 22-year-old hammered seven fours and three sixes en route to his maiden IPL fifty that came in just 28 balls. He started his innings with a cracking shot over the covers off Trent Boult and smashed KM Asif for a six over deep backward square in the second over.

Prabhsimran smashed three more boundaries and a six in Asif's second over. He then hit one boundary each off Ravichandran Ashwin and Jason Holder before smashing Boult over his head for a flat-batted six that went straight down the ground.

Speaking to Punjab Kings teammate Jitesh Sharma after the match in a video uploaded to the official website of the IPL, Prabhsimran Singh shared captain Shikhar Dhawan's willingness to take the strike against Boult.

He said:

"Shikhar paaji asked me that since I haven't played (Trent) Boult before then he is ready to take the strike. But I told him that I will take the strike. He backed me in every situation and in between the overs, he told me to play and express myself and he will be taking care of the rest."

Prabhsimran Singh was sold to the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the 2019 IPL auction for INR 4.80 crore. He was presented with limited opportunities, having played just six matches in the last four seasons for the franchise.

The youngster has amassed 64 runs in six innings ahead of IPL 2023 but has scored 83 runs in two outings so far this season. Reacting to his maiden IPL fifty, Prabhsimran said:

"I am thankful to god as this was my first fifty in five years. I enjoyed it and wish to continue like this."

Who is Prabhsimran Singh's favorite senior in Punjab Kings squad?

Prabhsimran Singh is among three players aged 22 in the current Punjab Kings squad. Vidarbha batter Atharva Taide and Punjab's Gurnoor Brar, who recently replaced Raj Angad Bawa in the squad, are the other two.

Speaking about his favorite senior player from the Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran responded:

"At the moment it is Arshee (Arshdeep Singh). But there is someone new who is standing in front of the camera right now (indicating it to Jitesh Sharma). You advised me for my first fifty. Gabbar Paaji (Shikhar Dhawan) is everyone's favourite."

Punjab Kings defeated the Rajasthan Royals by five runs in a nail-biting fixture concluded in Guwahati and they will now travel to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9.

