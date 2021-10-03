IPL 2021: "Shivam Dube didn't slog, played like a No. 4" - Deep Dasgupta after Rajasthan Royals beat CSK

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta was full of praise for Shivam Dube after the all-rounder guided Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a stunning 7-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Powered by Ruturaj Gaikwad's excellent 101*, CSK had posted 189/4 after being put in to bat - the highest total since IPL 2021 resumed in the UAE.

But Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis gave Rajasthan a blistering start in the powerplay, before Shivam Dube played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 64 off 42 deliveries to keep the Royals in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

Dasgupta was impressed with how Dube had improved his game to play more orthodox shots and not just be a slogger.

"I think he would have found a template for how to go about things. He scored a fifty for India as well. In the first leg as well, I thought he did a good job as well for Rajasthan, coming out to bat at no.4. I don’t know what happened with this four-and-a-half months break and he wasn’t playing in the second leg at all.

"But you know what, every time I saw him out there, even when he wasn’t playing, he was training hard. And he’s looking fitter, looking leaner and I am sure all the hard work has come good in this game. And more so, he didn’t bat like a slogger. He batted like a normal no.4 batter," Dasgupta told ESPNcricinfo.

He pointed out that most of Dube's runs would earlier have come through the leg-side, but he was now playing shots through the off-side region as well.

"We have seen him in domestic cricket, but not in this kind of form in the IPL. This is absolutely brilliant. You know what I really liked about Shivam is, if you think of him in the IPL, his shots would be predominantly through midwicket, mid-on slogging. But today, he scored a lot of his runs through cover, extra cover – through the off-side. So it wasn’t like slogging, there were proper cricketing shots. It’s good to see Shivam Dube bat like that," Dasgupta said.

Dube hit four boundaries and four sixes as he completed the chase for Rajasthan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal seems like a different batter for Rajasthan Royals: Deep Dasgupta

Yashasvi Jaiswal laid down the platform for Rajasthan Royals' successful chase with a 21-ball 50.

It was Jaiswal's maiden IPL half-century, and it was a long time coming for the Rajasthan opener.

Jaiswal had a lot of attention on him in the 2020 season of the IPL after impressing in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, but failed to set the stage on fire.

This year, in the second half of the IPL, he seems to be playing more freely, and has consistently notched up good starts, but failed to convert them.

But on Saturday he was at his aggressive best, as he brought up his half-century in 20 deliveries.

"If you remember last time around, it just seemed like he wasn’t ready for it. He was late on the ball, you could see that he wasn’t in position to play any kind of shot. And this season, especially the first leg, he didn’t get too many games, but this leg, he just seems like a different batter. I think he’s getting into position a lot earlier. He has realised he has to be a little more handsy at this level if he wants to play his shots. If you see his footwork, it’s not as much as it was last time, but he is putting himself in better shape to play his shots," Dasgupta said.

He, along with Evin Lewis, who scored 27 off 12, helped Rajasthan score 81/1 in the Powerplay, making the rest of the chase much easier.

Dasgupta further added about the Rajasthan opener:

"Also, he has figured out his go-to shots. A lot of his boundaries would be typical left-handers’ shots square of the wicket, using the angle off the back foot, and those things you learn by experience. I think he has found out what his game is."

Jaiswal hit six boundaries and three sixes in his rapid knock for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Mumbai Indians, with whom they are tied on points in the table.

