"Should be banned, no excuse" - Fans react after DC's Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2025 for second consecutive season

Fans online expressed their displeasure as England star batter Harry Brook pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) for the second consecutive season on Sunday, March 9. The 26-year-old will likely face a two-year ban from the T20 league. Delhi Capitals (DC) had brought the Yorkshire batter for INR 6.25 crore in November last year.

Brook took to X to announce his decision while apologizing to the franchise and their fans, citing he was prioritizing England cricket. He said:

“I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters. I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision."

"It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive,” he added.

Brook has played only in the IPL 2023 season. He amassed 190 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 123.37, including one century while playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The middle-order batter recently failed to deliver for England in the T20I series against India, managing 91 runs in five innings, including a half-century. He also failed to deliver in the three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Fans on X had mixed reactions as Harry Brook opted out of the IPL 2025 season. One user wrote:

"Harry Brook should be banned. No excuse."

Another user wrote:

"Iss harry brook ko ban karo IPL se 3 saal tak (Ban this Harry Brook from IPL for three years)."

A third user suggested the Delhi Capitals a replacement for Harry Brook:

"Dear @DelhiCapitals take Steve Smith In place of Harry brook."

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Harry Brook set to be banned for two years from IPL as per rules and regulations

As per IPL's rules and regulations, Harry Brook is set to be banned from IPL for the next two years. The rules state (via IPL's official website):

"Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons."

Meanwhile, the Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on March 24.

