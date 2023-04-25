"Should not continue to open" - Tom Moody on Harry Brook's position in SRH batting order

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody reckons that Harry Brook should not be playing as an opener for the side in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Moody opined that Brook has always been a middle-order batter and should be given a similar role in the remaining fixtures. He pointed out that, barring his unbeaten 100-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the youngster hasn't contributed significantly with the bat.

The veteran coach's remarks came after Hyderabad's embarrassing seven-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 24.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"Harry Brook should not continue to open. He has had six innings, where he is averaging only 10 at a strike rate of run-a-ball. He has had one unbelievable innings, but he is middle-order player and always has been."

Brook was dismissed for just seven runs from 14 balls in their latest match. Hyderabad failed to chase down the 145-run target, finishing at 137/6 after 20 overs.

"Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi were very hesitant with their strokeplay" - Tom Moody on SRH batters' approach vs DC

Tom Moody further stated that both Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi appeared to be tentative in the side's fixture against Delhi, not trying to play the shots that they are known for.

He noted that both batters usually play with positive intent, which was missing this time around. Moody elaborated:

"Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi were very hesitant with their strokeplay. Both of them are very instinctive players. They see the ball, hit the ball, and that's their greatest strength. I didn't see that in them at all today."

Tripathi clearly struggled to get going in the encounter. The dynamic batter managed just 15 runs from 21 balls during his scratchy knock.

Hyderabad have had a miserable start to the competition this year. With two wins from their first seven outings, Aiden Markram and Co. are currently languishing in the penultimate place on the IPL 2023 points table.

