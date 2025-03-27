"Should've carried the gold in SRH game to avoid his bowling figure being most expensive thing"- Fans react to Archer wearing gold chain in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Jofra Archer has gone viral on the internet for wearing a gold chain during the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Archer has worn a gold chain in the past as well, but this time, the image went viral because of his expensive bowling figures in the tournament.

The right-arm fast bowler, who won the Most Valuable Player award in IPL 2020, has leaked over 100 runs in less than seven overs this season. He set a new record for the most expensive figures in IPL history by conceding 76 runs in four wicketless overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On March 26, Archer returned with figures of 0/33 in 2.3 overs, taking his overall figures to 0/109 in 6.3 overs of IPL 2025. A fan joked on X:

"Should've carried the gold in SRH game to avoid his bowling figure being the most expensive thing on the field."

Another fan commented on Archer's picture with gold chain that it is time he proves himself as a golden player.

"Time for him to prove as Golden Player," the fan tweeted.

One more fan chimed in and guessed that the chain was a lucky charm for Archer in cricket matches.

"Maybe his lucky charm... I can see him wearing this chain in every match," the fan tweeted.

"Is this chain rewarded for his most expensive spell?"- Fans joke about Jofra Archer's gold chain in IPL 2025

The light-hearted comments did not stop on Archer's photo with a gold chain. A fan hilariously asked if the chain was given as a reward to Archer for bowling the most expensive spell in IPL history.

"Is this chain rewarded for his most expensive spell ?" the fan asked in his tweet.

Another X user joked that Archer's spells were more expensive than his gold chain.

"His spells are more expensive than that gold chain," he sarcastically wrote.

Jofra Archer has looked off-color in IPL 2025. RR's next match is against Chennai Super Kings on March 30. It will be interesting to see if the RR all-rounder can produce a better performance.

