Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, and LSG pacer spotted in Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs MI WPL 2025 [In Picture]

Injured Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana were in attendance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday. The duo were part of the RCB team last season and played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign.

Off-spinner Shreyanka ended up as the leading wicket-taker in WPL 2024 and clinched the purple cap, picking up 13 wickets in eight games. Asha Sobhana scalped 12 wickets from 10 games, with her brilliant leg-spin bowling. Team India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav was also present in the stands along with the duo, watching the WPL 2025 match on Friday.

You can get a glimpse of the trio in the below X post:

MI beat RCB by 4 wickets to jump to second position in the WPL 2025 points table

After being asked to bat first, Ellyse Perry (81) rescued RCB from a precarious situation. She single-handedly steered them to a decent total of 167/7 with a brilliant knock. Amanjot Kaur picked up three wickets for MI with the ball, while four other bowlers scalped one wicket apiece.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (42), Harmanpreet Kaur (50), Amanjot Kaur (34*), and G Kamalini (11*) then helped MI reach 171/6 in 19.5 overs. The Mumbai-based franchise won the match after overcoming a tough fight from RCB bowlers. Reflecting on the win, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"Well we just wanted to play good crucket. We knew crowd is going to play a big role and we stuck together and played well. We wanted to chase because of the dew and knew the wicket would play well later."

She added:

"They all know their roles well. We discussed it beforehand about the matchups and who will come to bowl when. We knew someone inexperienced will bowl the 19th over and credits to Amanjot for the way she bowled and batted."

DC will face UPW in the eighth match of WPL 2025 on Saturday (February 22) in Bengaluru.

