Shreyanka Patil sarcastically reacts to post claiming she was at Arun Jaitley Stadium for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match featuring Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Shreyanka Patil sarcastically reacted to a post which claimed that she was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Virat Kohli in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways.

A user put up a post on X (formerly Twitter) which shows Shreyanka Patil seated in the stands. However, Shreyanka was not at the Arun Jaitley Stadium but at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the opening day of the clash between her home state Karnataka and Haryana.

She reacted to the post and clarified that she was at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, she also added that she was in Delhi 'in spirit' to watch 'The King' Virat Kohli. She also called the Chinnaswamy Stadium as her favourite.

"Someone in the family sent this and thought I was lying to them 🤪 I agree, in spirit I was in Delhi to watch The King but actually, I was watching at my favourite stadium! #Chinnaswamy," she tweeted on her official X account.

It is well known that Virat Kohli is among Shreyanka's favourite cricketers and the two also share a common association of playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) men's and women's teams respectively.

Shreyanka Patil to return to action in WPL 2025

Shreyanka Patil will return to action in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, which is set to kick-start on February 14. The all-rounder from Karnataka played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, which won the WPL 2024 season as well.

The 22-year-old has played 15 WPL matches across two seasons. She has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 18.36 and an economy-rate of 8.51. Shreyanka has also scored 81 runs from 11 innings at a strike-rate of 147.27, batting mostly in the lower order.

She will represent her home franchise for her third straight season in the WPL. Moreover, Patil has also played for the Indian national team. The all-rounder has played three ODIs and picked up five wickets, while she has played 16 T20Is and has grabbed 20 wickets at an average of 19.20 and an economy-rate of 6.73.

