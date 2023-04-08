Shreyas Iyer was recently spotted in a picture uploaded by Dhanashree Verma on her Instagram story on Saturday, April 8.
Verma, wife of Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is a choreographer and social media influencer. In her latest Instagram story, she posted a group picture that also featured Srestha Iyer, who is the sister of Shreyas.
With the Ramzaan season going on, all three attended an Iftaar party along with their other friends. Verma shared the photo and captioned:
“My cuties,” with heart and face-blowing kiss emojis.
Shreyas Iyer and Dhanashree Verma have been spotted hanging out a couple of times over the past few years as well.
Fans took note of their pictures from the Iftaar party online and expressed their reactions on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions:
Shreyas Iyer out of IPL 2023 and WTC Final - Reports
Shreyas Iyer picked up a back injury during the Nagpur Test against Australia in February. He was ruled out of the match midway and did not bat in the match. He subsequently missed the ODI series against Australia.
Initially, it was expected that the star batter would miss the first half of IPL 2023 and be back sometime at the back end of the season.
However, according to the latest report on ESPNcricinfo, Shreyas has decided to undergo surgery. It might effectively rule him out of the entire duration of IPL 2023 and the WTC final in June.
On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the impact of Shreyas in the KKR squad, saying:
"It is a question that is looming large because he is this team's captain and their life. He has back spasms at the moment. If he has some back issues, the entire team's backbone will become weak."
"They have Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Mandeep Singh as pure batter options. That's why Shreyas is extremely important not just as a captain but also as a batter."
Do you think KKR can win the IPL 2023 trophy without Shreyas? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.
