Shreyas Iyer falls to Riyan Parag for 30 while attempting a big shot in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 game

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 18, 2025 17:08 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer falls to Riyan Parag for 30 (Source: Getty)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag took the crucial wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer in the 59th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game is being played on Sunday, May 18, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The wicket fell on the third ball of the 11th over of PBKS' innings. Parag delivered a quick ball, full and wide outside off. Shreyas attempted a big shot while reaching for the ball, but miscued it towards long-off, where Yashasvi Jaiswal safely completed the catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The PBKS captain played a valuable innings, scoring 30 runs off 25 balls, including five boundaries. His dismissal left the Kings at 101/4 after 10.3 overs.

Trending

Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera fight back for PBKS after early blows

After opting to bat first, Punjab Kings had a tough start, losing opener Priyansh Arya for nine in the second over. The next over saw debutant Mitchell Owen dismissed for a two-ball duck. Prabhsimran Singh was then removed for 21 in the fourth over, leaving PBKS at 34/3 after 3.1 overs.

However, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera fought back with attacking cricket, guiding their side to 58 at the end of the powerplay. The duo put together a 67-run partnership off 44 balls for the fourth wicket before Iyer was dismissed for 30 by Riyan Parag. Meanwhile, Wadhera brought up his fifty off just 25 balls.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 136/4 after 12 overs, with Wadhera on 60 and Shashank Singh on 11 at the crease.

The hosts, Rajasthan Royals, have already been eliminated from playoffs contention, sitting in ninth place on the points table with six points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are in third place with 15 points from 11 matches.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
