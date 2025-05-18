Dropped early on, Priyansh Arya falls next ball to Tushar Deshpande in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Tushar Deshpande dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya in the second over of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The two teams are facing off in the 59th game of the season on Sunday, May 18, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

On the fourth ball of the second over in PBKS’ innings, Priyansh Arya attempted a flick shot toward short fine leg, where Fazalhaq Farooqi got a hand to it but couldn’t hold on, giving the left-hander an early reprieve.

However, on the very next delivery, Tushar Deshpande bowled a good-length ball outside off. Priyansh checked his shot and ended up chipping it straight to mid-off, where Shimron Hetmyer completed a comfortable catch.

Watch the dismissal here.

Priyansh Arya managed nine runs from seven balls before falling, leaving Punjab Kings at 19/1 after 1.5 overs.

Tushar Deshpande bags two as PBKS lose three wickets in four overs

After choosing to bat first, Punjab Kings had a shaky start, losing Priyansh Arya for nine in the second over. Debutant Mitchell Owen followed soon after, dismissed for a two-ball duck by Kwena Maphaka in the very next over.

The top-order collapse continued as Tushar Deshpande removed Prabhsimran Singh for 21 in the fourth over, leaving the Kings reeling at 34/3.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 43 for three after four overs, with skipper Shreyas Iyer (5) and Nehal Wadhera (4) at the crease.

Playing XI and Impact subs for both teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitutes: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan

